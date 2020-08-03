The Donald Trump campaign sent out an email Monday night encouraging people to wear masks with the subject line “Patriots Wear Face Masks.”

After being criticized for not more forcefully encouraging mask-wearing sooner, the president himself wore a mask in some recent public events, and sent out a tweet encouraging people to wear it, calling it something patriotic people can do.

The email from the Trump campaign reads, “We are all in this together, and while I know there has been some confusion surrounding the usage of face masks, I think it’s something we should all try to do when we are not able to be socially distanced from others.”

“I don’t love wearing them either. Masks may be good, they may be just okay, or they may be great,” it continues, arguing that masks can help people “get back to our American way of life” and “we have nothing to lose.”

“Why not give it a shot!” the email concludes.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently appeared on Fox News and implored people to wear masks, saying, “I’m pleading with your viewers, I’m begging you, please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say wear a face covering.”

