Trump Can’t Resist Attacking MSNBC For ‘Horrible Technical Breakdown’: They ‘Should Be Ashamed’

President Donald Trump weighed in on the first Democratic presidential debate by attacking MSNBC for a technical glitch that ground the event to a minutes-log halt.

Trump was relatively silent for the first half of the debate, contributing just one comment in the first hour: “BORING!”

But when the second hour of the debate kicked off with a persistent audio glitch that forced the network to cut to a commercial, Trump pounced, tweeting “.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Watch the glitch above, via MSNBC.

