Trump Celebrates Going ’22 and 0′ in Tuesday’s Primaries: ‘I Won Every Race’

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the results of the Republican primaries in Ohio and Indiana on Tuesday. Trump told Fox News digital, “I was 22 and 0” and “I won every race” – referring to his endorsements.

“I think JD showed tremendous strength,” Trump said in an interview published Wednesday, referring to JD Vance winning the main race of the night – the Republican primary for Rob Portman’s U.S. Senate seat. “It was a great victory for everyone, but I am most happy for the Republican Party because we have great candidates. I think all of them will be winning in the fall.”

“It was a great evening for the Republican Party and we love all of our candidates from Indiana, from Ohio, I went 22 and 0,” Trump added.

“I think we’re going to have a tremendous season, I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go on to big numbers in the fall,” Trump continued.

Politico notes that while Trump did sweep on Tuesday night, he shied away from making endorsements in some big races. Politico’s Marissa Martinez explained:

Trump did not endorse in the Ohio governor’s race, where Republican Gov. Mike DeWine — one of the first prominent Republicans to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s victory — fended off a stiff primary challenge. Trump bypassed the Indiana Senate race as well, where Sen. Todd Young — who said Trump bears responsibility for the January 6 attacks — won renomination. Trump also didn’t back Rep. David Joyce, the incumbent in Ohio’s 14th District, who issued a statement last year denying that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump also offered some predictions for the upcoming May 17 primary in Pennsylvania and the May 24th primary in Georgia.

“The Oz race is going to be interesting. I think Oz is going to do very well. Oz is going to do very well,” Trump added referring to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he has endorsed in the GOP Pennsylvania senate primary.

“Georgia is going to be interesting. I have a lot of candidates in Georgia,” Trump added. Currently, Trump’s choice in the GOP primary for governor of Georgia, David Perdue, is trailing incumbent Brian Kemp by a significant margin.

