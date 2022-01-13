Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, celebrated Thursday’s Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Biden Covid-19 vaccine and testing mandate for large employers in the U.S.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, confirming what we all knew: Biden’s disastrous mandates are unconstitutional,” Trump said in a widely released statement.

“Biden promised to shut down the virus, not the economy but he has failed miserably on both—and mandates would have further destroyed the economy,” Trump added. “We are proud of the Supreme Court for not backing down. No mandates!”

Trump nominated three of the current members of the Supreme Court.

House Republican leadership also released a statement saying the ruling “is a welcomed rejection of an arbitrary, aggressive, and authoritarian government.”

Reps Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) added that they will “continue to fight for our health care workers who’ve been on the front lines against COVID” – referencing a separate ruling upholding the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

🚨🚨MUST READ🚨🚨 @GOPLeader, @SteveScalise, and @RepStefanik’s statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Biden administration’s unlawful vaccine mandate: pic.twitter.com/UPiJ3uGngm — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 13, 2022

President Joe Biden said in response to the ruling:

“The Court has ruled that my administration cannot use the authority granted to it by Congress to require this measure, but that does not stop me from using my voice as president to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans’ health and economy.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com