Trump Chief Mick Mulvaney Mercilessly Mocked for Over-the-Top Tarmac Outfit

By Tommy ChristopherNov 30th, 2019, 9:02 am

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney became the object of mass derision over an outfit he was photographed wearing as he emerged from Air Force One following President Donald Trump’s return from a surprise trip to Afghanistan.

Mulvaney was snapped wearing a Trump Space Force cap and a flag-themed golf shirt after deplaning from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday by Reuters photographer Tom Brenner.

The outfit garnered immediate criticism from fans of the Flag Code.

But the mockery didn’t stop there.

The internet eventually settled on “Mick Mulvaney looks like…” as the Meme Du Jour.

Mulvaney recently admitted — on live national television — to a “quid pro quo” between Trump and the Ukrainian government.

