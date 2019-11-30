Trump Chief Mick Mulvaney Mercilessly Mocked for Over-the-Top Tarmac Outfit

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney became the object of mass derision over an outfit he was photographed wearing as he emerged from Air Force One following President Donald Trump’s return from a surprise trip to Afghanistan.

Mulvaney was snapped wearing a Trump Space Force cap and a flag-themed golf shirt after deplaning from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday by Reuters photographer Tom Brenner.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney spotted under the wing of Air Force One in Florida, following a surprise trip with @realDonaldTrump to Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/4ennHjKrEh — Tom Brenner (@tombrennerphoto) November 29, 2019

The outfit garnered immediate criticism from fans of the Flag Code.

This is what disrespectful white trash Americans look like. He thinks that this offensive shirt “owns the Libs”. It doesn’t. It’s actually disrespecting the flag that our brave soldiers fight under, & violates Section 8 of the US Uniform Flag Code. Mulvaney couldn’t care less.🇺🇸 https://t.co/kJzuOytmfH — Paul Quinn (@PQuinn2007) November 30, 2019

Hey Mick Mulvaney, I would’ve thought the acting WH Chief of Staff would know the flag should never be used as wearing apparel in accordance with 4 U.S. Code § 8. (d.) They teach this to every boot camp trainee, C’Mon man! https://t.co/MzVR6G3hBN — CopterDoctor 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@Lyramydog) November 30, 2019

Mick Mulvaney, closet Yippie? Here’s a transcript of Abbie Hoffman’s ’68 trial for desecrating the American flag by wearing a flag shirt. He was convicted and sent to jail. Conviction was overturned, but flag-wear is still considered desecration. https://t.co/ASZRILrncu https://t.co/e3RjRBndm5 — Timothy Noah (@TimothyNoah1) November 29, 2019

But the mockery didn’t stop there.

Mulvaney modeling the latest from his Natty Nationalism clothing line. pic.twitter.com/2gY3QAyeAB — Bill Prady (@billprady) November 29, 2019

I’m pretty sure Donald Trump vomited McDonalds all over Mick Mulvaney somewhere over the Atlantic so Mulvaney had to change into whatever was lying around Air Force One pic.twitter.com/R9uzDmkwwz — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 29, 2019

Mick Mulvaney pulled the Space Force cap onto his head and felt the band of the hat bite into his flesh. He felt a wave of nausea and regret as he flashed back over his entire life leading to this. His hand shook as he reached for the antacid, gulping down pill after pill. pic.twitter.com/9YXciJwjaP — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 29, 2019

That was cool of Mulvaney’s mom to dress him before his big overseas trip. pic.twitter.com/RD2nWhf9St — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) November 29, 2019

The internet eventually settled on “Mick Mulvaney looks like…” as the Meme Du Jour.

Mick Mulvaney looks like a Fred Armisen character in a sketch about a guy who just realized he’s no longer the coolest guy at the annual Ayn Rand diorama convention pic.twitter.com/2eL9qkjWQY — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 29, 2019

Mick Mulvaney looks like he works as an assistant manager of a Scranton vape shop and can’t come within a 1000 yards of schools or playgrounds pic.twitter.com/g0k2k5Hgfc — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 30, 2019

Mick Mulvaney looks like a proposed Tim & Eric character that was rejected for being “a bit much.” https://t.co/tOd2Rq9CEd — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) November 30, 2019

Mick Mulvaney looks like he sells his self-published Christian thriller, about a private detective named Dick Delaney who thwarts a thinly fictionalized version of the Waco seige, from his trunk in the parking lot outside the monthly gun show at the Jefferson County Civic Center https://t.co/FWlENQYocz — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) November 30, 2019

Mick Mulvaney is really out here in public dressed like he works the ticket booth at a WayStar Royco amusement parks dedicated to Space Force. pic.twitter.com/WBajQ9Vnro — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) November 30, 2019

Mick Mulvaney looks like the guy who worked at Circuit City who was always trying to get you to buy the five year warranty for your car stereo. pic.twitter.com/2wRg80MIjy — Deep State Resister (@TrumpsNeckVagi1) November 30, 2019

but seriously folks, mick mulvaney looks like a nine-year-old whose parents forced him to wear a MAGA costume for halloween https://t.co/BweZNFI7DI — Mali Kalikimacarena (@tgdolan) November 30, 2019

Mulvaney recently admitted — on live national television — to a “quid pro quo” between Trump and the Ukrainian government.

