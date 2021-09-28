Trump Cites Joe Rogan and Junk Poll to Predict Massive Victory Over Biden and Kamala Harris in 2024

Former President Donald Trump is touting the political acumen of podcaster Joe Rogan and a poll from notorious Republican-leaning pollster Rasmussen Reports to suggest he would earn a massive victory over President Joe Biden, or Vice President Kamala Harris were she to be the nominee in 2024.

On Monday, Trump issued one of his non-Twitter statements that read “ICYMI: ‘Joe Rogan predicts Trump will run in 2024 and is ‘probably gonna win’ against Biden, Harris would also lose’.”

The statement contained a link to an article about a recent Rogan podcast in which he told Amanda Knox that Trump will “100 percent” run again and is “probably gonna win,” and added that the VP “would lose just as badly.”

And in another statement, Trump wrote “ICYMI: ‘2024: Trump over Biden by 10 points, Harris by 13’.”

The statement links to an article that cites the Rasmussen poll showing a 51%-41% Trump victory over Biden and a 52%-39% victory over VP Harris.

But Rasmussen is a notorious outlier that, as Mediaite’s Rudy Takala explains, “samples a greater number of Republicans than most of its competitors, leading to results more favorable to the GOP and more favorable reviews of Rasmussen from the president.”

It’s not as if Trump needs a reason to pop off, but the statements do coincide with a recent Echelon Insights poll that showed Biden beating Trump by eleven points, and also showed significant chunks of Republican voters who either don’t want Trump to run at all or want him to face a field of challengers in 2024.

