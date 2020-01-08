President Donald Trump claimed that slain Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was “planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him” with the airstrike that Trump ordered.

Flanked by a posse of political and military leaders, Trump held a press conference in the Grand Foyer of the White House Wednesday morning, where he delivered remarks about the situation with Iran.

“Last week, we took decisive action to stop a ruthless terrorist from threatening American lives,” Trump said, and added, “At my direction, the United States military eliminated the world’s top terrorist, Qasem Soleimani.”

“As of the head of the Quds Force, Soleimani was personally responsible for some of the absolutely worst atrocities,” Trump continued, and added, “He trained terrorist armies, including Hezbollah, launching terror strikes against civilian targets.”

Trump said that Soleimani “fueled bloody civil wars all across the region,” and that he “viciously wounded and murdered thousands of U.S. troops, including the planting of roadside bombs that maim and dismember their victims.”

“Soleimani directed the recent attacks on U.S. personnel interact that badly wounded four service members and killed one American, and he orchestrated the violent assault on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad,” Trump continued, then claimed, “In recent days, he was planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him.”

“Soleimani’s hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood,” Trump said and added “He should have been terminated long ago,” and that “by removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists. If you value your own life you will not threaten the lives of our people.”

Since the strike, many have expressed skepticism about the intelligence on which the decision to strike was based.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]