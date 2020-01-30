Trump administration Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that while the emerging coronavirus is a “very unfortunate, very malignant disease” whose victims deserve empathy,” he also saw the potential for a positive impact on jobs in the U.S. and Mexico.

On Thursday morning’s edition of FBN’s Mornings With Maria Bartiromo, the host told Ross that the spread of the coronavirus could cause the “Chinese economy come to a halt,” and asked him to weigh in on the virus’ potential economic effects.

“Well, first of all, every American’s heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus, so I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease,” Ross said, then added, “But the fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain.”

“On top of all the other things, because you had SARS, you had the African swine virus there, now you have this, it’s another risk factor that people need to take into account,” Secretary Ross continued. “So I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America, some to U.S., probably some to Mexico as well.”

“That’s a good point actually because these companies have to do something, they’re going to have to have an alternative once they shut down things in China, is what you’re saying,” Bartiromo said.

“Absolutely, and you’ve already heard Apple talking about figuring out how to replace some of the Chinese production, you had others also doing the same thing, and so I think there’s a confluence of factors that will make it very very likely more reshoring to the US, and some reshoring to Mexico,” Ross said.

The coronavirus has sickened almost 8,000 people in China and killed 172 so far, and cases have been reported in 15 countries.

Watch the clip above via FBN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]