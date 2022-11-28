Trump Complains Judges He Appointed Won’t Give Him Special Treatment: ‘As Soon as They Get Appointed, They Go ROGUE!’

Former President Donald Trump complained judges he appointed will not show him “favor” in a statement that called for conservative activism from the bench.

According to the former president, judges appointed by Democrats spend their careers showing fealty toward the party that elevated them. Trump complained on Truth Social:

Many Republican Judges go out of their way to show they are beyond reproach, & will come down hard on people before them in order to prove they cannot be “bought” or in any way show favor to those who appointed them. People, including me, are oftentimes shocked by the lack of courage and wisdom shown. As soon as they get appointed, they go “ROGUE!” Democrat Judges are the exact opposite in attitude – Screw you, this guy appointed me, I’m a Democrat all they way, you don’t have a chance. So SAD!

Trump did not name a specific judge or instance in which he felt a court was unfair to him. Last week, the Supreme Court declined to help the former president shield six years’ worth of his tax returns from the House ways and means committee.

Trump appointed justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett during his term in office to give the court a 6-3 conservative majority. None of them have dissented in a decision that was not accompanied by a public statement.

Last month, the court refused to intervene on his behalf after he sought relief in the Justice Department investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and club.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com