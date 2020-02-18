President Donald Trump spoke with reporters at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday on his way out of Washington, D.C. to boast about his presidential pardoning of Rod Blagojevich — after seeing his wife appear as a guest on Fox News.

Blagojevich’s wife — Patricia Blagojevich — has been a regular on Fox News programming, making the case to hosts including Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, and Martha MacCallum as to why her husband should be pardoned.

Trump did not mention Fox by name — but told reporters that he had seen Patricia on television.

“Yes, we have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, he served eight years in jail, it’s a long time. I watched his wife on television. I don’t know him very well; I’ve met him a couple of times,” Trump riffed. He added, “He was on for a short while on Apprentice years ago. Seem like a nice person, don’t know him, but he served eight years in jail, a long time he had to go, many people disagree with the sentences. He’s not a Democrat; he’s not a Republican.”

Trump then added that after serving eight years behind bars, Blagojevich should be allowed to see his children grow up.

“It was a prosecution by the same people [James] Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same group, very far from his children. They’re growing older, they’re going to high school now, they really get to see their father outside of an orange uniform, I saw that, and I did commute his sentence.”

Trump went on to bill the sentence of Blagojevich as “ridiculous.”

“So, he will be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail. That was a tremendously powerful ridiculous sentence, in my opinion. And in the opinions of many others,” Trump concluded.

Trump also stated that he’s pardoned former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik, who notably was a guest on Fox News Monday night.

Watch above, via Fox News.

