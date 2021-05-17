Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced Monday that he’s not running for reelection and is instead focusing on an effort to “rebuild” the Republican party he’s calling “GOP 2.0.”

Duncan was one of several Georgia Republicans who publicly pushed back on the baseless claims former President Donald Trump and others were repeating about the election.

Trump publicly went after Duncan in December and said he “should be replaced.”

Duncan’s statement Monday does not reference the former president directly, but the message is very clear:

The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017. Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party — a GOP 2.0… This organization will focus on healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed through a strategy called P.E.T. Project. GOP 2.0 will work hard every day reminding Americans the value of conservative Policies through genuine Empathy and a respectful Tone.

“Both this country and this Party deserve better,” Duncan says.

Statement from Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on decision to not seek re-election in 2022. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VRkqd7P0P2 — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) May 17, 2021

The former president has continued pushing false claims about the 2020 election in the past week. Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) was publicly ousted from leadership last week for calling him out. After the vote to oust her, Cheney said the GOP needs to reject Trump’s “dangerous lies.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]