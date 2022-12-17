Trump Declares Country Is ‘Very Much Like a Person Dying of Cancer’ Amid Jan. 6 Criminal Referral Reports

In his latest rant on Truth Social, Donald Trump called for the FBI and Department of Justice to be “dealt with” as the U.S. is apparently dying of “cancer.”

In one Saturday post, the former president accused Twitter and the FBI of having a “wild and crazy relationship” that influenced the 2020 presidential election.

“This is why people protested in Washington,” he wrote, presumably referring to the January 6 Capitol riot.

“This is why people protested in Washington. Our 2020 Presidential Election was Crooked, Rigged, and Stolen, and yet the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks & Thugs didn’t spend any time investigating this outrage!” Trump wrote.

In a followup message, the former president declared the country “will die” if the “weaponized thugs” in the FBI and Department of Justice are not “dealt with.”

“Our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer. The Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of ‘Justice,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer. These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!” Trump posted.

Trump’s messages follow reports that the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is considering multiple criminal referrals to send the Justice Department for Trump. On top of this, Trump is also facing a criminal investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents.

In another message shared to Truth Social following news of the potential criminal referrals, Trump accused his critics of weaponizing “justice.”

“Remember, the Democrat’s policies are destroying our Country, they ‘stink.’ DISINFORMATION & WEAPONIZATION of ‘Justice’ is all they’ve got, but someday it will all come back to haunt them,” he wrote.

