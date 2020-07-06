During Monday’s White House briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked if President Donald Trump supports renaming the Cleveland Indians or the Washington Redskins.

She said that she hasn’t spoken to POTUS about it, but Trump may have been watching, because after the press conference he weighed in and decried the planned name changes as efforts to be “politically correct.”

Both teams recently made news saying they’re looking into name changes.

And this afternoon, Trump tweeted, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct. Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!”

Back in 2013, then-President Barack Obama said in an interview that if he was the owner of the Washington Redskins, he’d think about changing the name.

Trump actually weighed in at the time, saying the country has bigger problems than this and the president should “focus on his job!”

“President should not be telling the Washington Redskins to change their name-our country has far bigger problems! FOCUS on them,not nonsense,” he tweeted.

Government is shut down yet Obama is now harassing the privately owned @Redskins to change its name.He needs to focus on his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2013

President should not be telling the Washington Redskins to change their name-our country has far bigger problems! FOCUS on them,not nonsense — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2013

