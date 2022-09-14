Trump Decries ‘Weaponized Police State’ FBI Seizing Mike Lindell’s Phone, Serving Him Subpoena

Donald Trump blew up on Truth Social over My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of the former president, having his phone seized by the FBI and being served a subpoena.

“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The majesty of the United States is gone. Can’t let this happen. TAKE BACK AMERICA!” posted Trump on his social media site, Truth Social.

Lindell said on Tuesday that his phone was seized by the FBI on Monday as he was in a Hardee’s drive-thru, where cars cornered him. FBI agents identified themselves as such and, as requested by Lindell, showed their badges. The agents, said Lindell, told him they weren’t going to arrest him, but that they needed to talk to him. Lindell got a federal subpoena related to the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election. Lindell has been a huge proponent of the Big Lie.

“Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge,” the FBI’s field office in Denver told The Daily Beast.

