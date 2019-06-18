On CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, Trump defender Steve Cortes got in heated argument about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) recent comments that the administration was confining undocumented immigrants in “concentration camps” on the border: “By that logic…then Barack Obama is a Nazi.”

Cortes, who is reportedly on the short list to replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary, launched into the segment with the kind of fiery hyperbole the president loves to see from his advocates on TV.

“[Ocasio-Cortez] very much demeaned the victims of that horrific tragedy,” Cortes said, referring to the Holocaust. “She also demeaned the American soldiers that smashed the evil perpetrators of that human tragedy. I would also add this. She also demeaned the current American citizens, many of whom are Hispanic, who do the very hard and dangerous work of guarding our borders. She equated them by association to Nazi SS guards and that is disgraceful. [Ocasio-Cortez] should apologize at the least and probably resign.”

Liberal advocate Angela Rye pushed back hard on Cortes’ bromides. “I think it’s critical that we define it,” she said of the term. “I am a kid who as a point of privilege, I had a set of encyclopedias that I loved to read. I would like to share the definition: ‘Center for political prisoners who are confined for reasons of state security, exploitation, or punishment, usually by executive decree or military order.'” And there are concentration camps at the border. Whether we call them concentration camps or detention, they are problematic.

“The right is threatened by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because she tells the truth,” Rye continued. “Our bottom line here is, there’s a inhumane crisis happening at the southern border and it is because of how these people look. It is because there’s a fear that white people are losing their power in the country. That is the bottom line. It is white fear. That is what is driving this. It is racism at its core. It’s what the foundation of this…”

Cortes interrupted her: “That’s completely untrue.”

“It’s not untrue. Do not call what I said untrue. It’s the encyclopedia, sir,” Rye shot back.

“These are not American citizens,” Cortes noted, trying to draw a distinction between undocumented immigrants coming to the US and the Jewish victims of the Holocaust who were citizens of Poland and Germany.

“You’re going to justify this by what citizenship these people have? That’s sick, Steve,” Rye countered, incredulous.

“Let’s get back to [Ocasio-Cortez], where we started,” Cortes said moments later. Then, in a stunning leap of logic, he added. “We believe in border control. If her logic holds, then Barack Obama who deported more people than all other U.S. Presidents combined — then Barack Obama is a Nazi.”

Aghast at the conflation of deportations versus long-term mass imprisonment and family separation, Rye responded: “Are you kidding me? I don’t believe that’s where you end up?!”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

