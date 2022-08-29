Trump Demands He Be Declared 2020 Election Winner or Hold a New Election ‘Immediately!’

Former President Donald Trump continued dropping bizarre messages on his embattled Truth Social Monday, demanding he be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election or “have a new Election, immediately!”

The message from the former president came just hours after he encouraged a revolt within the FBI and shared Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) saying on Fox News that if Trump is indicted there will be riots in the streets – a comment many took as a “veiled threat” to the Department of Justice.

“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,’” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Trump added:

This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!

While exactly what Trump was referring to regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop is not entirely clear, the former president appeared to be referring to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent comments to Joe Rogan regarding the story.

Zuckerberg told Rogan last week in a rare extensive interview, “The background here is that the FBI came to us – some folks on our team – and was like ‘hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election, we have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that’.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com