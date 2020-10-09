Trump Destroys Bill Barr Over No Obama Indictments Before Election: ‘That’s a Disgrace’ and ‘I’ll Say it to His Face’

President Donald Trump is livid at his Attorney General, Bill Barr, over reports that no indictments of Obama officials will be handed down prior to the election.

Appearing on The Rush Limbaugh Show Friday, the syndicated radio host alerted the president to a recent report from Axios which indicated that the review of the origins of the Russia investigation, being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham, will not be complete prior to the election.

Upon hearing the news, Trump — who has been calling for former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and others to be indicted following the probe — absolutely unleashed on his attorney general.

“I’m very disappointed,” Trump said. “I think it’s a terrible thing. And I’ll say it to his face … I think it’s a disgrace. It’s an embarrassment.”

The president went on to attack Republicans, and claimed that Democrats would be proceeding differently.

“This is what I mean with the Republicans,” Trump said. “They don’t play the tough game. If this were the other side. You would’ve had 25 people in jail for the rest of their lives.”

He added, “We caught them cold. And we have people that don’t know how to do anything about it. It’s horrible.”

In an interview Thursday on Fox Business, Trump put the onus directly on Barr to deliver prosecutions of — among others — Obama and Biden.

“Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes — the greatest political crime in history of our country — then we’re going to get little satisfaction,” Trump said. He added, “And that includes Obama, and that includes Biden.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has released 1,000 pages of unverified documents which were rejected by both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee — with ranking Democrat Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) calling the material “Russian rumint.” But the White House, nonetheless, is pushing for even more documents to be made public.

Listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]