Former President Donald Trump’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan for the new Talk TV finally aired on Monday night and offered no shortage of big moments. In one of the more stunning exchanges, Trump tied the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine to his ongoing allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The 2020 election was a point of major contention in the interview, in which Trump calls Morgan a “fool” for believing the election was fair, and Trump can be seen ending abruptly in the various promotional clips for the show.

Morgan listed the atrocities being committed by Russia in Ukraine and asked Trump, “Would you agree with my assessment that Putin is now an evil, genocidal monster?”

“Yeah, I do, sure. Who wouldn’t?” Trump responded.

“What’s happening is horrible, when you see rockets going into apartment buildings, and there are plenty of people in those buildings, you think they are empty like the people moved out, they didn’t move out, they wanted to stay because they think they are safe in their apartments,” Trump continued, giving a lengthy answer.

“Far more people are dead than you think, when I see all the death and all that destruction and it’s such a stupid war, because you had a country that was working, it had problems, lots of problems, but lots of countries have problems too, it was such a horrible waste to be doing it.

“It was a country and the people were happy, I guess a lot of them were happy because they are certainly fighting for it,

Trump continued, before wedging in the 2020 presidential election.

“But, I will tell you what I really think,” he said.

“Isn’t it a shame all those people are dead, all because of a rigged election. Because if our election wasn’t rigged, you would’ve had nobody dead,” Trump argued.

Morgan did not follow up and then asked Trump what did Putin say when you “told him don’t invade Ukraine?”

He then pushed Trump to go into detail about what he told Putin the U.S. response would have been to a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I am not going to say that,” Trump said, noting “But, it was a very strong response.”

Morgan continued to press, asking if Trump had mentioned “the nuclear capability” to which Trump said repeatedly, “I don’t want to talk about that.” In other parts of the interview, Trump relays to Morgan how he pushed Putin to stop using the “N-word,” meaning threats of nuclear war.

