President Donald Trump disputed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s claim that Roe v. Wade is on the ballot in November’s election.

“The president … is opposed to Roe v. Wade,” Biden claimed in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland. “That’s on the ballot on the well, in the court — in the court. So that’s also at stake right now…”

Trump interjected. “You don’t know it’s on the ballot. Why is it on the ballot? There’s nothing happening there,” Trump said. Biden attempted to respond, reiterating, “It’s on the ballot in the court.”

Trump shot back with a reference to Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. “I don’t think so. There’s nothing happening there, and you don’t know her view on Roe v. Wade,” Trump said.

Moderator Chris Wallace moved on without resolution, but promised to return to the issue. “All right … we’ve got a lot to unpack here, gentlemen, we’ve got a lot of time,” he said.

