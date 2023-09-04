Trump DOJ Official Condemns Neal Katyal for Attending ‘Neopagan’ Ritual: ‘Only Path is Through and to Our Lord’
Jeffrey Clark called for the nation to pray for apparently lost souls like frequent MSNBC contributor, and former Acting Solicitor General under the Obama Administration Neal Katyal for attending a “neopagan ritual.”
Clark served as former Assistant Attorney General under former President Donald Trump. He was recently arrested for his part in an alleged scheme to defraud the United States by ostensibly trying to steal the 2020 general election.
On Sunday night, Clark took issue with Katyal’s sharing of his “harrowing” experience of a 6-mile midnight hike out of a flooded and muddy Nevada desert where he was attending Burning Man, the post-modern art festival known as a place where rich douchebags migrate every labor day weekend. 70,000 attendees are reportedly still trapped there due to closed exit roads.
Katyal tweeted:
Clark, who is a douchebag of an entirely different sort, quote tweeted Katyal in what was not only judgmental but also somewhat xenophobic:
To his credit, Katyal pushed back on Clark’s condemnation, but took the high road as well:
And this, my friends, is the Labor Day political culture war Twitter fight that best exemplifies the current state of affairs in these United States of America.
I said good day.
This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.