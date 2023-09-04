Trump DOJ Official Condemns Neal Katyal for Attending ‘Neopagan’ Ritual: ‘Only Path is Through and to Our Lord’

Jeffrey Clark called for the nation to pray for apparently lost souls like frequent MSNBC contributor, and former Acting Solicitor General under the Obama Administration Neal Katyal for attending a “neopagan ritual.”

Clark served as former Assistant Attorney General under former President Donald Trump. He was recently arrested for his part in an alleged scheme to defraud the United States by ostensibly trying to steal the 2020 general election.

On Sunday night, Clark took issue with Katyal’s sharing of his “harrowing” experience of a 6-mile midnight hike out of a flooded and muddy Nevada desert where he was attending Burning Man, the post-modern art festival known as a place where rich douchebags migrate every labor day weekend. 70,000 attendees are reportedly still trapped there due to closed exit roads.

Katyal tweeted:

It was an incredibly harrowing 6 mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out of Burning Man. Never been before and it was fantastic (with brilliant art and fabulous music)…except the ending. pic.twitter.com/jhxsOfNp5y — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023

Clark, who is a douchebag of an entirely different sort, quote tweeted Katyal in what was not only judgmental but also somewhat xenophobic:

Why am I not surprised that Neal Katyal made it a priority to get to a neopagan ritual? See picture below in lower right. Pray that these folks come to the light & realize that the only path is through and to our Lord. We are all fallen and need God, and to repent as a Nation. https://t.co/6m9Dk1Ddcj — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) September 3, 2023

To his credit, Katyal pushed back on Clark’s condemnation, but took the high road as well:

Dear Criminal Defendant Clark: I am a Hindu. Are you suggesting I do not belong in this country? You might be better off studying our Founders, the text of our First Amendment, and (albeit for other reasons), the Criminal Code. I sincerely wish you the best, Neal https://t.co/4PzqwKqU1u — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023

And this, my friends, is the Labor Day political culture war Twitter fight that best exemplifies the current state of affairs in these United States of America.

I said good day.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.