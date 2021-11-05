Trump DOJ Official Reportedly Involved in Effort to Overturn Election Refuses to Answer 1/6 Committee Questions

Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark reportedly refused to answer questions from the January 6 committee Friday.

Clark was allegedly one of the key figures in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Perhaps the wildest revelation was a report that Trump considered a plan to fire Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replace him with Clark so that they could pressure Georgia specifically.

There’s also reporting that Clark claimed he knew of “sensitive information” that Chinese intelligence used smart thermometers to hack voting machines, and yes you are reading that correctly.

The January 6 committee subpoenaed Clark last month in their investigation, and on Friday Clark showed up for his deposition.

According to Politico, he did not answer questions and is “refusing to cooperate.”

“Mr. Clark will, of course, abide by a future judicial decision(s) appropriately governing all underlying disputes with finality, but for now he must decline to testify as a threshold matter because the President’s confidences are not his to waive,” reads the letter, dated Nov. 5 and addressed to select panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The letter is unusual and surprising; to make the case that Clark cannot testify to the Jan. 6 committee, it cites a separate letter in which Trump’s lawyer specifically said the former president would not try to block Clark’s congressional testimony.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told Politico contempt is potentially “on the table” for Clark.

After the deposition was over, reporters tried to ask Clark about what he said. Clark did not answer.

From CBS’s ⁦@elliskkim⁩ – former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark leaves his meeting with the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack. Clark is alleged to have been at the center of Trump’s discussions to use DOJ as away to question 2020 election results. pic.twitter.com/kvxJugExAX — Rob Legare (@RobLegare) November 5, 2021

