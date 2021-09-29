Trump Donor Says Corey Lewandowski Sexually Harassed Her at Vegas Charity Event This Weekend

A donor for Donald Trump has accused Corey Lewandowski, one of the former president’s longtime top aides, of sexually harassing her during a charity event in Las Vegas.

Speaking to Politico, Trashelle Odom claimed that Lewandowski “stalked” throughout the September 26 event, was sexually graphic when speaking to her, and repeatedly touched her.

“On the evening of September 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, I attended a dinner to support a charity and spend time with wonderful friends,” Odom said. “He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”

Odom went on to say that she was coming forward in order to ensure that Lewandowski would be held accountable for his actions this weekend.

“I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me,” she continued. “I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening.”

Odom accused Lewandowski of being “verbally and physically aggressive and forceful,” adding, “I was also fearful that Corey has the power to destroy and ruin everything my husband [Idaho construction executive John Odom] and I have been working on in our business, personal and charitable endeavors.”

Four people who were at the event, which took place at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino’s Benihana restaurant, additionally corroborated Odom’s allegations to Politico.

One attendee claimed that Odom gave a detailed account of the alleged incident, saying that she felt fearful for her safety as Lewandowski described incidents of violence that have occurred throughout his life.

“According to a statement provided by an Odom family attorney, Lewandowski allegedly remarked on the size of his genitalia, described his sexual performance and showed Odom his hotel room key,” added the Politico report. “After the incident, Odom told people that Lewandowski repeatedly spoke about sex while using expletives.”

The attorney went on to accuse Lewandowski of attempting to hold Odom’s hand, noting that she pushed his hand away.

“He touched her leg, and she moved it away. He grabbed her napkin off her lap and tried to touch her leg again, and she pulled her dress over her leg, to move his hand away and cover her skin,” Odom’s attorney added in the statement. “He touched her back and she tried to get away.”

“He described an area where he was sore from a workout, on the side of his butt, but he demonstrated this by touching her there—on the upper side of her rear end. Lewandowski tried to touch her approximately 10 times, and Mrs. Odom always rebuffed him,” the statement added.

The attorney and an event attendee additionally claimed that Lewandowski said Odom had a “nice ass” when she left the room, that he called her “stupid,” and that he “threw his drink at Mrs. Odom, and it landed all over her shoe and the bottom of her dress.”

When asked for comment by Politico, David Chesnoff, a Las Vegas attorney representing Lewandowski, said, “Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”

