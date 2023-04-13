Trump Drops New Video Rant Promising To FIRE ‘Soros District Attorneys’ As Probes Close In

Amid a growing wave of legal jeopardy, former President Donald Trump dropped a new video rant promising to fire “Soros District Attorneys” across the country if he’s elected.

On the heels of Trump’s arrest and indictment in New York over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, and his attack on New York Attorney General Letitia James just before his deposition in a business fraud case, Trump’s campaign put out a new video attacking prosecutors.

The spot doesn’t mention James or Bragg or the cases against him, but it does feature Trump attacking and threatening to fire “Soros District Attorneys” — a line of attack he has used against Bragg:

I will appoint U.S. Attorneys who will be the polar opposite of the Soros District Attorneys and others that are being appointed throughout the United States. Very unfair to our population. Very unfair to our country. They will be the 100 most ferocious legal warriors against crime and Communist corruption that this country has ever seen. As we completely overhaul the federal Department of Justice and FBI, we will also launch sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local District Attorneys. And that’s what we have—they are Marxist in many cases. By refusing to charge countless crimes, these Soros prosecutors appear to be engaging in selective enforcement based on illegal racial discrimination. In Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and every other city where these maniacs have taken over, the DA’s offices should face federal subpoenas of their staff, their emails, and their records to determine whether they have blatantly violated federal Civil Rights law.

Trump and his supporters have been attacking Bragg on the basis that billionaire George Soros has donated money to a PAC that supported Bragg, attacks that many observers say are rooted in anti-Semitic tropes.

Watch above via Donald J. Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com