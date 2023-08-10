Trump Election Crimes Prosecutor Hits Back At ‘False and Derogatory’ Attacks In Leaked Email Ordering Staff Not to Comment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit back at “derogatory and false” attacks by ex-President Donald Trump, telling staff in a leaked email not to respond or comment on them.

DA Willis and her office’s grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia — seen by many as a significant legal threat to Trump — is reportedly poised to deliver indictments within the very near future on over a dozen charges.

That fact might have something to do with the barrage of unhinged attacks on Willis that Trump has thrown her way, some of which made it into a campaign ad this week.

In an email to colleagues and staff obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, DA Willis denounced the attacks, but reminded staff and colleagues that no matter their personal feelings for her, they must not comment or allow personal feelings to intrude on their work:

It is my understanding that an ad was put in the Atlanta market to run between today 8/9 and 8/13 that will have derogatory and false information about me as the District Attorney of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit. Apparently a lot of money was spent to run this ad in the Atlanta market over the next 5 days. That means the ad will run quite frequently over the next 5 days. Each of you represents me. Especially, ADA’s who all took an oath under my name. We often remind you if you are an ADA you are my personal staff and represent me. Many of you are quite kind to me, very protective, and will become very defensive if someone attempts to attack me, the office or your colleagues. You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in coming days, weeks or months. We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any. This is business, it will never be personal.

Read the full email at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com