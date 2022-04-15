Trump Endorses J.D. Vance, Who He Acknowledges ‘Said Some Not So Great Things About Me’

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance Friday evening in a statement in which he acknowledged the HillBilly Elegy author said “some not so great things about me” in the past.

In a crowded primary, Trump chose Vance over candidates who had been loyal to him from the beginning, whereas Vance voted for Evan McMullin in 2016.

“In the Great State of Ohio, the candidate most qualified and ready to win in November is J.D. Vance,” Trump said in an email message. “We cannot play games. It is all about winning!” The former president continued:

Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades. He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race. The Democrats will be spending many millions of dollars, but the good news is that they have a defective candidate who ran for President and garnered exactly zero percent in the polls. The bottom line is, we must have a Republican victory in Ohio.

Trump said endorsing Vance was not “easy,” as he likes and respects others in the race.

“I’ve studied this race closely and I think J.D. is the most likely to take out the weak, but dangerous, Democrat opponent—dangerous because they will have so much money to spend. However, J.D. will destroy him in the debates and will fight for the MAGA Movement in the Senate,” the statement added.

Trump hailed Vance as being “strong on the Border,” “tough on Crime” and willing to “hold China accountable.”

“It is time for the entire MAGA movement, the greatest in the history of our Country, to unite behind J.D.’s campaign because, unlike so many other pretenders and wannabes, he will put America First,” Trump concluded. “In other words, J.D. Vance has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

The endorsement came a day after it was reported others in the Ohio Senate race had been pleading with Trump to stay out of the race.

Trump’s backing of Vance is sure to draw criticism among conservatives. His endorsement last week of former TV star Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania baffled some supporters.

One state GOP official this week said of the Dr. Oz endorsement, “People have been calling me all day and asking, ‘What the hell was he thinking?’”

