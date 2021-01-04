comScore

Trump Expected to Award Medal of Freedom to Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan

By Rudy TakalaJan 4th, 2021, 9:43 am

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Ranking Member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) listens to Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the fourth day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals and the unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukrainians, not Russians, were behind the 2016 computer hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Monday and may do the same for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) next week.

A White House official confirmed the plan to the media earlier in the day. The medal, established by President John F. Kennedy, constitutes the nation’s highest civilian honor. It is typically awarded for “especially meritorious contribution” to national security or ”cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Nunes served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015-19, and acted as an ardent defender of Trump during impeachment proceedings by Democrats in Congress. Jordan, also an ally to the president, served as the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee from 2019-20.

