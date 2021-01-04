President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Monday and may do the same for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) next week.

A White House official confirmed the plan to the media earlier in the day. The medal, established by President John F. Kennedy, constitutes the nation’s highest civilian honor. It is typically awarded for “especially meritorious contribution” to national security or ”cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Nunes served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015-19, and acted as an ardent defender of Trump during impeachment proceedings by Democrats in Congress. Jordan, also an ally to the president, served as the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee from 2019-20.

Have a tip we should know? t[email protected]