Trump Fan Charged with Murdering His Wife — And Using Her Ballot to Cast Extra Vote For Trump

Colorado man Barry Morphew was charged with murdering his wife, and of using her mail-in ballot to cast an extra vote for then-President Donald Trump.

Last week, the man was charged with murder in the disappearance of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, whose body has not been found. And this week, CNN reports that a warrant was issued this week alleging Mr. Murphew committed voter fraud by submitting his missing wife’s ballot — but with his own name printed on the signature line:

The affidavit shows that a Chaffee County clerk reported the alleged voter fraud on October 22, 2020, after receiving a “voter ballot predesignated for a missing person, identified as Suzanne Renee Morphew.” While the ballot did not have a voter signature, it had a handwritten name of Barry Lee Morphew on the designated signature line for a witness, according to the affidavit. When FBI agents went to interview Barry Morphew on April 22, 2021, he told them he did it because he wanted Trump to win reelection. “Barry replied ‘Just because I wanted Trump (referring to President Donald Trump) to win,'” and “‘I just thought, give him (referring to President Trump) another vote,'” the affidavit said. Morphew allegedly also said, “I figured all these other guys are cheating” and “I know she (referring to Suzanne Renee Morphew) was going to vote for Trump (referring to President Trump) anyway,” according to the affidavit. He allegedly told investigators that he didn’t know it was illegal to vote for your spouse, the affidavit said.

Trump and his supporters — including a large chunk of elected Republicans — have spent months falsely insisting that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Trump, a lie that led to the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Republican’s voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position for vocally calling out that lie.

