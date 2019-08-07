Trump Fan Gets Hilariously Heckled at Tucson City Council Meeting: ‘You’re in Violation of Being a Jackass!’

A pair of apparent supporters of President Donald Trump were laughed out of a Tucson City Council meeting for protesting a ballot initiative that would enact “sanctuary” policies in the city.

On Tuesday, the council considered a voter-sponsored initiative that would make Tucson Arizona’s first so-called “sanctuary city,” and voted to approve its inclusion on the November ballot. The vote itself was rather unremarkable, as the council was force to approve the measure once the required number of signatures was verified.

The coverage of the event, on the other hand, was a Rashomon-esque study in point of view, social media style. Here’s how the vote unfolded in a series of escalatingly hilarious video clips.

First, there’s the City of Tucson live stream, which shows the vote approving the measure, followed by some rather indistinct shouting from a woman in the audience, some quiet gaveling from the mayor, and the clear-as-a-bell rejoinder from another audience member yelling “You’re in violation of being a jackass!”

Then, it’s on to Agenda Item 8.

But then, there’s KVOA investigative reporter and anchor Nick VinZant’s video of the scene, which features a comic buffet that begins with a MAGA hat-sporting woman yelling “The city does not change or defy immigration laws, that is congress’s job to change immigration laws!”

As the audience boos, she holds up a sign threatening to “deport” the city council (to where? Unknown.) and continues shouting “Respect our laws! You’re in direct violation of the oath you took the United States Constitution!”

An unseen member of the audience shouts, with perfect comic timing, “You’re in direct violation of being a jackass!”

But the true star of the clip is the guy in the green shirt, who is so convulsed with laughter that he might need medical attention.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a “Sanctuary City” measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

Just when you think it can’t get any funnier, though, along comes Lawra Sharpe-Ulvog, who posted first-person video of the encounter. While it’s no match for green-shirt guy, you do get the priceless reaction shot to the “jackass” line, and the awkwardly trailing off ranting as the woman is led out of the meeting.

“Sanctuary city” policies are actually aimed at enhancing public safety by allowing undocumented immigrants to report crimes without fear of deportation.

Watch the hilarious result of the combined clips above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com