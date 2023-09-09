Trump Fans Outside Rally Say They’ll Vote For Trump ‘If He’s In Prison’ — And Trump Should Go on Mt. Rushmore

Fans outside Trump’s South Dakota rally told Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) hosts they’d vote for ex-President Donald Trump even if he’s in prison — and that he should be added to Mount Rushmore.

Trump gave a speech in Rapid City, South Dakota on Friday night, but fans lined up for hours beforehand, and RSBN host Matthew Alvarez and co-host Vanessa Broussard were there to interview Trump fans waiting in line — as is their habit.

Among the many over-the-top scenes from outside the rally — many of which were flagged by Ron Filipkowski — were a few standouts.

One particularly loose attendee gushed to Broussard that he couldn’t wait to vote for Trump — even if he’s in prison:

VANESSA BROUSSARD: I’m going to interview you. How? What’s your name? TRUMPTASTIC: Hey. I’m great tonight! VANESSA BROUSSARD: You know, some people say it’s Trumptastic. Are you Trump tastic? TRUMPTASTIC: I am Trumptastic! I tell you what, the next president of the United States! VANESSA BROUSSARD: Your hat says, I stand with Trump. TRUMPTASTIC: You bet I do. I’d vote for that guy if he’s in prison… VANESSA BROUSSARD: So would I! TRUMPTASTIC: Where he, where he’s at. I’ll vote for that guy. VANESSA BROUSSARD: You and me both! So there’s two votes right there, no matter what, right? TRUMPTASTIC: You bet!

Another woman told Broussard that Trump should be added to Mt. Rushmore — and Broussard said many others told her the same thing:

VANESSA BROUSSARD: So this is my first time here. It’s gorgeous. I went to Mount Rushmore last night, and then we had to go, of course, see all of the president statues in downtown. I love it here. RHONDA: We need Trump at Mount Rushmore. VANESSA BROUSSARD: You’re not the first one that has told me that. RHONDA: We tried to get tickets when he was here in 2020, but we couldn’t get tickets. VANESSA BROUSSARD: You’re probably, since I’ve been here, just maybe an hour, probably the 10th person who has told me that. So maybe you should start a campaign to get President Trump on Mount Rushmore. RHONDA: I think that’s a great idea.

Yet another attendee broke down crying as she waxed dramatic about the need for Trump and Jesus to save America.

Watch above via RSBN.

