Trump Feuder Brian Kemp Tells Fox News ‘They Better Have Some Damn Good Evidence’ On New Jan. 6 Charges

Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp — who has publicly feuded with ex-President Donald Trump in the past — told Fox News that DOJ “better have some damn good evidence” to back up forthcoming charges from the Jan. 6 probe.

Trump announced Tuesday that he’s about to be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Kemp was a guest on Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, and despite his past differences with Trump on a variety of issues — including the effort to overturn election results in 2020 — Kemp agreed with others who claim without evidence that this prosecution is political.

But he also dipped a toe into criticism, calling the news a “distraction” from winning the next election:

BILL HEMMER: Castigation regarding January 6th. There has been a flurry of reaction in the past 60 minutes. Here is part of that with the House speaker, Kevin McCarthy on the Hill. SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY: Well, I guess under a Biden administration by America, you do expect this. If you notice, recently President Trump went up in the polls and was actually surpassing President Biden for reelection. So what do they do now? Weaponize government to go after their number one opponent. It’s time and time again. I think the American public is tired of this. They want to have see equal justice. And the idea that they utilize this to go after those who politically disagree with them is wrong. BILL HEMMER: But that is just part of what we’re getting. Right now out of Atlanta, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Nice to see you again, sir. And thank you for your time today. And good morning. GOV. BRIAN KEMP: Good morning, Bill. BILL HEMMER: We brought you to talk on a list about a list of other things. But with this breaking news, I want to begin here. What do you make, if true, that he is the target of an indictment regarding January 6? GOV. BRIAN KEMP: Well, listen, I certainly agree with a lot of the comments the speaker made about the American people want equal justice. I know there’s a lot of people, conservatives like me, that are frustrated by things like the New York indictment. But there’s no doubt that these things are a distraction to the former president. And I would just tell you, if I was the prosecutor bringing these charges, he better have some damn good evidence if you’re going after a former president. And we’ll see as the process plays out, but is certainly a distraction from us beating Joe Biden.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom.

