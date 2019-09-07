Trump Finally Gets Off Alabama For 2 Seconds to Brag That Someone Praised Him… and to Shout Out OANN?

After a week of quattuordecupling down on his false claim about Hurricane Dorian barreling down on Alabama, President Donald Trump finally had a Hurricane-related message that wasn’t about that fiasco; it was about the prime minister of the Bahamas praising him, and a weird shout-out to conservative One America News Network.

On Saturday morning, Trump — at least momentarily — abandoned his quest to bend reality to his will in order to tweet a message of thanks to Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis for praising Trump on TV.

“hank you to Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis for your very gracious and kind words in saying that without the help of the United States and me, their would have been many more casualties.”

Thank you to Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis for your very gracious and kind words in saying that without the help of the United States and me, their would have been many more casualties. I give all credit to FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, & the brave people of the Bahamas.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Trump was referring to a Thursday interview in which Prime Minister Minnis told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that “Even though our death numbers, we expect they [will] increase, had the United States not come in quickly… our death numbers would be even more.”

Trump then thanked his nominee for ambassador to the Bahamas, and tagged his other favorite news network in the tweet.

“I would also like to thank “Papa” Doug Manchester, hopefully the next Ambassador to the Bahamas, for the incredible amount of time, money and passion he has spent on helping to bring safety to the Bahamas. Much work to be done by the Bahamian Government. We will help! OANN,” Trump wrote.

….I would also like to thank “Papa” Doug Manchester, hopefully the next Ambassador to the Bahamas, for the incredible amount of time, money and passion he has spent on helping to bring safety to the Bahamas. Much work to be done by the Bahamian Government. We will help! @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Manchester donated a million dollars to Trump’s inauguration, and even though he’s been nominated as ambassador to the Bahamas, misidentified the independent nation as a U.S. protectorate.

Thus far, Trump’s only reference to the death toll in the Bahamas — which is expected to rise sharply from the current count of 43 — has been to thank Minnis for praising his administration.

Watch Prime Minister Minnis’ interview above, via CNN.

