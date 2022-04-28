Trump Finally Posts to TRUTH Social After Months-Long Hiatus: ‘I’M BACK! #COVFEFE’

Former President Donald Trump finally posted to his troubled social media platform on Wednesday after a months-long hiatus.

Trump had not been on TRUTH Social since February, when he wrote: “Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

The platform’s founder refrained from posting again until Thursday, when he shared an image of himself standing before his Mar-a-Lago estate.

He wrote, “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE.”

Trump revived an old Twitter tag, which started in 2017 in the middle of the night, when he tweeted, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The post, or “truth,” quickly attracted more than 100,000 likes, nearly 50,000 shares and 25,000 comments.

“Covfefe” was widely believed to have been a typo, but it quickly became part of meme culture and became associated with Trump’s early morning tweet habits. No one but Trump and those close to him knows what it truly means.

The timing of Trump’s emergence on TRUTH SOCIAL is probably not a coincidence.

With all the buzz surrounding Elon Musk‘s coming takeover of Twitter, Trump’s platform has faced renewed questions about its viability.

After news broke Monday the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO will acquire Twitter for $44 billion, many wondered if Trump would get his account back after the platform banned after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump pledged to never return to his old digital stomping grounds.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News after news of Musk’s Twitter move broke. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

Trump has not yet had a chance to gain access to his old Twitter account. For now, he’s posted to TRUTH, as promised.

The former president is also still sending email messages via his Save America PAC.

