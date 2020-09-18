President Donald Trump announced a new aid package for Puerto Rico on Friday, and drew swift condemnation on Twitter for his sudden interest in providing assistance for disasters that happened three years ago — but affecting a key voting demographic mere weeks before the November elections.

The multi-billion aid package Trump unveiled at a White House press conference was viewed by many as an attempt to improve Trump’s approval ratings with Puerto Rican voters in Florida — America’s largest swing state and one that many political observers believe to be a must-win for Trump to be re-elected.

“Puerto Rico’s been hit very, very hard by a lot of different storms,” said Trump, “and they’re great people, it’s a great place, I know it well.”

Trump faced not only follow-up questions from skeptical reporters but also a flurry of tweets pointing out the patently obvious political motivations underlying the financial assistance, coming so long after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September 2017, causing billions of dollars in damages, leaving many residents without power or running water or even homeless, and massive damage to the territory’s agricultural industry and infrastructure like roads, communications networks, and the power grid.

New York Times’ Miami bureau chief Patricia Mazzei posted a thread of tweets outlining the dire situation in Puerto Rico over the past few years, starting with an exasperated “Here we go again.” Several others pointed out Trump’s own past criticism of prior aid sent to Puerto Rico and other efforts to provide more assistance during his administration.

POTUS campaigning from WH while giving $17B to Puerto Rico 6 weeks from election in which he’s trying to move a point or two among Latino voters in FLA and 3 yrs after hurricane. Bigger subsidy per capita than farm states got in China tariff offset subsidies in safe red states. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) September 18, 2020

Trump last year: “A lot of bad things are happening in Puerto Rico. … The United States Congress foolishly gave 92 Billion Dollars for hurricane relief.” It wasn’t $92 billion. But a year ago, he said it was “foolish” to give aid. The hurricane didn’t hit again since then. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) September 18, 2020

He never finds it good enough to just take an action, however politically expedient it is in timing. It also has to involve lying about an opponent and about his own history regarding that action. https://t.co/E7YG3RHtvP — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 18, 2020

President Trump says the reason they’re now rolling out the aid package for Puerto Rico — weeks before the election — is because it took a long time to get ready. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 18, 2020

Trump is complimenting Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans, announcing billions in aid money. (Pre-campaign, he repeatedly complained about how much aid Puerto Rico was getting or wildly overstated the amounts.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020

Trump, who has personally blocked aid to Puerto Rico in the years since Hurricane Maria (and who famously tossed paper towels in the storm’s aftermath), announces a pre-election infusion of government aid and declares “I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico.” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 18, 2020

.@jonathanvswan in 2018: “Trump wants no more relief funds for Puerto Rico” https://t.co/r0Qm8gNlfF — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) September 18, 2020

Trump claims: "I'm the best thing that's ever happened to Puerto Rico." Trump personally blocked disaster aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 18, 2020

I mean, whatever you think of giving Puerto Rico aid in light of corruption — and corruption is a very valid issue — saying it should have been done years ago is pretty rich if you yourself were very demonstrably holding out for years. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 18, 2020

To be clear, I am thrilled that this badly-needed aid will finally be provided to Puerto Rico, but Trump needs to explain why it took THREE YEARS. ⏰ https://t.co/cdCb4RAtq0 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) September 18, 2020

At least this time, Trump didn’t throw paper towels at anyone.

