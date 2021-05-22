Trump Gives Weird Update on CNN’s Weird Story About Trump’s Busted Private Jet Sitting in Upstate New York

Ex-President Donald Trump — The Former Guy to some — delivered an odd update to a two month-old CNN exposé on the decrepit state of Trump’s private jet, a Boeing 757 that’s just sitting on a tarmac in upstate New York.

In March, CNN delivered news that nobody was asking for when it published a report containing a lot of details sure to fascinate and delight Trump opponents with nothing else to do, like the plane’s state of disrepair and idleness since Trump left office — but little in the way of valuable news:

Trump’s personal Boeing 757 was always the crown jewel of his wealth — the ultimate sign that he had made it. He’s used it as a backdrop for sleek photo shoots, campaign rallies, VIP tours, for shots of him eating his Big Macs and KFC, plated, with a knife and fork. Trump loved to show it off — the customized cream-colored leather seats, gilded bathrooms, the seat buckles layered in 24-karat gold. But today it sits idle on an airport ramp in Orange County, New York, about 60 miles north of Manhattan. One engine is missing parts. The other is shrink-wrapped in plastic. The cost to fix and get it flyable could reach well into the high six-figures, a price-tag Trump doesn’t appear to be dealing with right now. Though the current state of his finances aren’t public, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the hospitality industry home to so many of his businesses. Flight records accessed by CNN show the 757 hasn’t been flown at all since Inauguration Day, when Trump’s use of Air Force One ended, leaving him to less showy modes of transport.

For some reason, two months to the day after that report landed with a thud, Trump put out one of his non-tweets that come via email from his PAC, full of sunny promises for the future of the plane that nobody was asking about two months age, but essentially confirming CNN’s report, all while claiming that “many people” are dying to know what’s up with the plane:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies. It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!

A weary world can rest easy.

Watch the 2 month-old report above via CNN.

