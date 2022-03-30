Trump Goes Off on ‘Morning Joe’ and ‘Psycho Wife’ Mika Brzezinski While Backtracking on Putin ‘Genius’ Comments

Former President Donald Trump ripped MSNBC’s Morning Joe and co-host Mika Brzezinski during a statement in which he walked back his comments describing Vladimir Putin as a “genius.”

On Tuesday, during an interview with Just the News’ which aired on Real America’s Voice, Trump called for Putin to dig up dirt on the Biden family.

In a reference to Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden, Trump asked, “Why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens – both of them – three and half million dollars?

“So now I would think Putin would know the answer to that,” he added. “I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

Morning Joe dedicated a fact-check segment to Trump’s comments to Real America’s Voice Wednesday morning. Brzezinski noted Trump had referred to Putin a “genius” and “savvy” in the days leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Brzezinski accused Trump of previously having sought relationships with Russian oligarchs in the 1990s. She added Trump “is taking the side of Vladimir Putin and saying let’s exploit how Putin feels about the United States right now.”

Trump issued a lengthy statement Wednesday afternoon in which he referred to Brzezinski as Joe Scarborough’s “psycho wife.”

“I hear that VERY low-rated “Morning Joe” and his psycho wife, Mika, think that I should not be asking Russia what the $3.5 million that Hunter and Joe got from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife was for,” Trump said. “In time, Russia may be willing to give that information.” He added:

The Fake News is also saying I called Putin a “genius,” when actually, and to be precise, I called his build-up on the Ukraine Border before the war started genius because I assumed he would be easily able to negotiate a great deal for Russia. The U.S. and NATO would agree to give Russia what they wanted. Unfortunately, and tragically, Putin went too far, acting on the WEAK Foreign Policy of the Biden Administration. The Fake News said I called him a genius during the war. No, I was describing the great negotiating posture he had prior to the unfortunate decision to enter Ukraine and fight. There was nothing “genius” about that!

