Trump Goes On Rage Bender Against ‘Trump Hating THUG’ Special Counsel In Frenzied Demand To ‘END’ Probes

Former President Donald Trump raged at Special Counsel Jack Smith in a rant demanding the “END” of the criminal probes that included attacks on Smith’s wife, his mental fitness, and more.

As news of President Joe Biden’s classified documents flap dominates the media this week, Trump and other allies have been using the story as a way to minimize his own legal problems — many of which Smith is charged with investigating.

On Thursday morning, Trump tore into Smtih in a paginated series of posts on his own social media app:

Page 1. The Special “Prosecutor” assigned to the “get Trump case,” Jack Smith(?), is a Trump Hating THUG whose wife is a serial and open Trump Hater, whose friends & other family members are even worse, and as a prosecutor in Europe, according to Ric Grenell, put a high government official in prison because he was a Trump positive person. Smith is known as “an unfair Savage,” & is best friends with the craziest Trump haters, including Lisa Monaco who runs “Injustice.” The Boxes Scam is a HOAX… Page 2. For seven years, from the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, the Democrat Party has WEAPONIZED the “Legal” System, using City, State, and Federal Law Enforcement against me and the Republican Party as though they were a Private Protection Agency. The greatest Witch Hunt in American History must end now. I beat the Fake Impeachments, the disgraceful Mueller Persecution, and much else that the Fake News doesn’t want to write or talk about, but this charade MUST STOP NOW!!! Page 3. Fire a man who may very well turn out to be a criminal, Jack Smith. His conflicts, unfairness, and mental state of derangement make him totally unfit for the job of “getting Trump.” Go after Biden and the Biden Crime Family instead. Like Bill Barr, the U.S. Attorneys in Delaware and Illinois are weak, ineffective, and afraid to do what must be done. The Election was RIGGED, and we are now losing our Country. We can’t let that happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Maggie Haberman and others have reported that Trump and his team see the Biden story as a political gift that could put the Justice Department in an awkward position when it comes to the documents probe.

But this is just one of many attacks by Trump since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Smith as Special Counsel to handle Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

