Trump Grand Jury Ends As Indictment in Manhattan Appears Increasingly Unlikely: Reports

A six-month grand jury convened to hear evidence in the investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump has reportedly ended, and no charges are expected to be filed as the investigation appears to be waning.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg recently ceased sending evidence to jurors. Bragg inherited the investigation from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance.

Vance began the investigation following allegations Trump’s business lied about the value of its properties. It was alleged the Trump Organization did so for the purposes of leveraging tax breaks and receiving preferential loan treatment.

Shayna Jacobs, Josh Dawsey and Jonathan O’Connell with the Post reported:

A six-month grand jury that was convened late last year to hear evidence against Donald Trump was set to expire this week, closing a chapter in a lengthy criminal investigation that appears to be fizzling out without charges against the former president, people familiar with matter said.

Meanwhile, the New York Times also reported it appears unlikely Trump will ever be indicted in Manhattan, although Bragg had previously said he would officially announce when the investigation is over.

As of Friday evening, a “war room” where prosecutors had organized their investigation into Trump had been vacated. The Times reported:

Some people close to the inquiry believe that it will not result in an indictment of the former president unless a witness cooperates unexpectedly — a long shot in an investigation that has been running for more than three years.

The Times added impaneling another grand jury is unlikely, as doing so could make the district attorney’s office appear as though it is seeking to find “a more favorable group of jurors.”

Additionally, if a crime was committed by the Trump organization, it could be beyond the statute of limitations of five years.

A separate investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James continues.

The Trump Organization has denied any wrongdoing.

