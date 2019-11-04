comScore
Watch Trump Hug a MAGA-Hat Clad Nats Player at the White House World Series Ceremony

By Josh FeldmanNov 4th, 2019, 2:43 pm

The Washington Nationals were honored at the White House today and, after the way the song took off during the Worle Series, the players walked out today to the global ear-worm “Baby Shark.”

In his remarks celebrating the team, the president even referenced “Baby Shark” and how it “turned out to be a very powerful little tune.”

But perhaps the wildest moment came when Kurt Suzuki was invited to say a few words by the president, wearing a red MAGA hat.

Trump gave him a big hug, as you can see in this photo:

Win McNamee/Getty Images

