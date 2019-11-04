The Washington Nationals were honored at the White House today and, after the way the song took off during the Worle Series, the players walked out today to the global ear-worm “Baby Shark.”

.@Nationals players walked out on the White House steps to a live rendition of the song "Baby Shark" LIVE NOW: https://t.co/F6UYvnRXE8 pic.twitter.com/xm7JtKuTL0 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2019

In his remarks celebrating the team, the president even referenced “Baby Shark” and how it “turned out to be a very powerful little tune.”

But perhaps the wildest moment came when Kurt Suzuki was invited to say a few words by the president, wearing a red MAGA hat.

President Trump calls Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki to the podium. "I love you all. Thank you Mr. President," Suzuki says, putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat, which prompts a hug from Trump https://t.co/M5slGg72vA pic.twitter.com/PD2fUfwOTT — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2019

Trump gave him a big hug, as you can see in this photo:

