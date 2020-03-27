comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP SPEAKS AT CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE BRIEFING

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Require GM to Produce Ventilators

By Josh FeldmanMar 27th, 2020, 4:34 pm

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has officially invoked the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to produce ventilators as part of the ongoing national coronavirus response.

Earlier today Trump went after GM and said they must “START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!” and threatened to “Invoke ‘P,'” a.k.a. the DPA.

This afternoon the president announced he’s invoking the DPA “to require General Motors to accept, perform and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.”

“Our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” the statement continued. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: