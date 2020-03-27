President Donald Trump has officially invoked the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to produce ventilators as part of the ongoing national coronavirus response.

Earlier today Trump went after GM and said they must “START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!” and threatened to “Invoke ‘P,'” a.k.a. the DPA.

As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

This afternoon the president announced he’s invoking the DPA “to require General Motors to accept, perform and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.”

“Our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” the statement continued. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

NEW: President Trump announces he has implemented the Defense Production Act to “require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.” He adds, "GM was wasting time." pic.twitter.com/F51VHSL18B — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 27, 2020

