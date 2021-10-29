Donald Trump has tapped a former Deal or No Deal producer to lead one of his upcoming media ventures.

Bloomberg reports that Scott St. John will oversee TMTG+, an online streaming and subscription service set to be part of the broader Trump Media & Technology Group, which will also include TMTG News and a social media platform, TRUTH Social.

According to Bloomberg:

Scott St. John will oversee TMTG+, the online video service of Trump Media and Technology Group, which will feature “non-woke” entertainment programming, news, sports, documentaries and podcasts. St. John has previously spoken enthusiastically about making shows that are “easily digestible” to viewers and giving contestants a chance to improve their lives.

According to his IMDb page, St. John has produced 30 shows.

Last week, Trump announced Trump Media & Technology Group, which will merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp., to “create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.”

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” said Trump. “I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

