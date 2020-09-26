Trump is Less Admired Than Putin and Keanu Reeves, Barack Obama Most Admired in New Poll

Former President Barack Obama took over the top spot in an annual poll of “Most Admired” men in the world, while President Donald Trump slipped in the rankings to place behind such world leaders as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and… Keanu Reeves?

President Obama climbed to number one in YouGov’s “World’s Most Admired” poll among men, while Trump slipped a spot to 15th on the list. Obama unseated Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time in the poll’s history, while Trump slipped a spot as two new entries to the list — Reeves and NBA legend Michael Jordan — surpassed him.

There is one place where Trump was more admired than Obama, though, as YouGov pointed out:

The former president tops the global list in 22 of the 42 countries and territories surveyed, including the USA. Trump performs best in the US (coming 2nd), South Africa (3rd) and Vietnam (3rd), but only ranks ahead of Obama in one country: Russia, where he places 11th to Obama’s 15th.

But even in Russia, Trump could not best Keanu, where the actor placed 5th in the rankings, and Trump came in at a gentlemanly 16th place. Obama finished in 20th there.

Trump did rank higher than Pope Francis in the world, with the Pontiff coming in at 19th.

Among women, former First Lady Michelle Obama retained the top spot, while current First Lady Melania Trump kept steady in 19th place. Mrs. Trump was surpassed on the list by new entries Sudha Murthy, teen activist Greta Thunberg, Beyonce, Shakira, Scarlett Johansson, and Jennifer Lopez.

The pollster says that this year’s poll is “our largest ever with more than 45,000 people in 42 countries and territories being interviewed to compile the list.”

