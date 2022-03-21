It’s been a full month and President Donald Trump is not posting to his newly-unveiled social media platform.

TRUTH Social launched on Feb. 21, and some users, such as journalist Greg Price, complained about sitting in a queue to access their accounts.

Welp, I finally made it out of the queue. Follow me on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/39qUR72ivE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 14, 2022

Many eventually gained access after the platform’s rocky launch and are now posting on the platform.

Three days before TRUTH’s launch, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis tweeted that she was waiting for Elon Musk to join.

The day TRUTH went live, conservative influencer Ashley St. Claire was asking about Trump’s whereabouts.

THE PEOPLE ARE WAITING FOR YOU ON TRUTH SOCIAL MR. PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/i5VGzO0S0x — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 21, 2022

As of March 21, Trump has only posted on his platform once. On Feb. 21, he posted, “Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

As pollster Frank Luntz noted on Monday, Trump has not posted to the platform since.

Donald Trump still hasn’t posted on Truth Social since it officially launched on February 21st. pic.twitter.com/9oODKWLHRa — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 21, 2022

Trump vowed the platform would be a haven for free speech. The former president was summarily de-platformed from traditional platforms last January, following the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which many critics believe he instigated.

It was expected Trump would seize upon having a platform to share messages to his followers.

TRUTH Social CEO Devin Nunes resigned from Congress to run the company. He commented on its troubled launch to conservative One America News two weeks ago.

“Our team is working literally around the clock 24/7,” he said. “And as we grow and as we add people, we squash bugs, we’re making changes right. Matter of fact, we should have in the next day or two another Apple update.”

Trump has reportedly complained about the fumbled rollout of TRUTH.

The Daily Beast, citing sources apparently close to Trump, reported he recently asked “What the fuck is going on” with the app.

