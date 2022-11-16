Former President Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House on Tuesday night, an announcement which both irked the GOP establishment and the far-right of his own party.

While the likes of Ali Alexander and Milo Yiannopoulos voiced their disapproval of Trump’s lackluster speech, former Breitbart reporter turned Russian state media host, Lee Stranahan, ripped Trump for taking a tough line on Russia.

Trump said during his speech, “Just today, a missile was sent in—probably by Russia—to Poland, 50 miles into Poland, and people are going absolutely wild and crazy, and they are not happy.”

“They are very angry,” Trump added, noting the attack sent NATO scrambling for facts and a response.

Trump remarks were meant as an attack on President Joe Biden, less so Russia, who Trump claimed “is leading us to the brink of nuclear war, a concept unimaginable two short years ago. You cannot mention the nuclear word. It is too devastating.”

Stranahan was unimpressed with Trump’s take on the brewing international crisis in Poland, writing on Twitter, “I will call Donald Trump out for spreading disinformation. No Russian misled according to locals Who say the missile came from Ukraine but Trump says it was ‘probably sent in by Russia.’”

“He falls for deep state propaganda every time When it’s not about him,” Stranahan added, concluding, “He is Ukraine’s bitch.”

The missile that landed inside Poland Tuesday, killing two people, was “probably a stray fired by Ukraine’s air defenses and not a Russian strike, Poland and military alliance NATO said on Wednesday, easing international fears that the war could spill across the border,” reported Reuters.

