‘Trump Is Worn Out’: Trumpworld Sources Tell CNN Trump ‘Wants to Move On’ From Probe, May Help FBI Do Another Mar-a-Lago Search

Former President Donald Trump “is worn out” and considering facilitating another FBI search of Mar-a-Lago if that will help him “move on” from the probe that’s been plaguing him, according to CNN sources within Trumpworld.

CNN’s reporting teams — in this case, Sara Murray, Kristen Holmes, and Gabby Orr — have broken many a scoop in the multiple legal crises that are plaguing Trump these days.

There’s Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s ongoing probe into Trump and the January 6 attack on the Capitol. There’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia. And then there’s the bombshell investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act from documents seized in a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home.

In the latter matter, the CNN trio has lined up some Trumpworld sources who say Trump is willing to play some ball if he can get himself out of trouble by making nice:

Donald Trump’s legal team is weighing whether to allow federal agents to return to the former President’s Florida residence, and potentially conduct a supervised search, to satisfy the Justice Department’s demands that all sensitive government documents are returned, sources tell CNN. In private discussions with Trump’s team as well as court filings, the Justice Department has made clear that it believes Trump failed to comply with a May subpoena ordering the return of all documents marked as classified and that more government records remain missing. Some in Trump’s inner circle aren’t convinced there are any remaining government documents, after the FBI seized nearly 22,000 pages when they executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August. The possibility of allowing federal officials to return to Trump’s property – likely with Trump’s own lawyers present – is just one option on the table as the Trump team grapples with how best to protect the former President from legal jeopardy.

Some key quotes from the report:

“The general belief in Trump World is that this is much ado about nothing, and the sooner we get past it, the better,” said a person close to Trump, adding that the former President has told allies he “wants to move on.”

“He is worn down,” one source close to the former President said.

“Getting one thing off his plate” would help him move forward.

The reporters note the stark contrast between this background charm offensive and the public Trump posture. Notably absent is anything resembling concurrence or corroboration from the Department of Justice, which continues to act aggressively against Trump in court. Trump’s wish to “move on” may prove difficult to fulfill.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com