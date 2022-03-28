Trump Issues Lengthy Statement Telling the World He Made a Hole-in-One: ‘I Don’t Like People Who Brag!’

Former President Donald Trump issued a lengthy statement Monday declaring he hit a hole-in-one during a weekend golf outing.

Reports began to circulate that Saturday, prior to Trump’s rally in Georgia, he aced a hole.

Tim Swain, a House candidate in South Carolina, posted an image of Trump celebrating on a green.

🚨TRUMP JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/89lrgsGkjT — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) March 26, 2022

Swain’s claim was widely mocked.

Taylor Budowich, whose Twitter bio says the communications director for Trump’s political action committee, posted video showing Trump retrieve a golf ball from the cup after his alleged hole-in-one.

On the video, Trump retrieved a ball from the cup and proclaimed, “That’s great.”

45 picking up his hole-in-one on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dzTdWAdkWe — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) March 28, 2022

In a lengthy statement Monday evening, Trump said he aced the seventh hole at his West Palm Beach, Florida course. He also said he had witnesses.

“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true,” Trump proclaimed. “While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four Majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, winner of the Senior U.S. Open, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one.”

He continued,

It took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole. These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t. Anyway, there’s a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts.

Trump concluded the statement with some apparent humor at his own expense.

“I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging—and I don’t like people who brag!” he wrote.

