On Sunday, President Donald Trump issued a travel ban for non-citizens arriving from Brazil, after coronavirus cases spiked in the South American country.

The president’s decision was announced in a statement by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany:

Today, the President has taken decisive action to protect our country by suspending the entry of aliens who have been in Brazil during the 14-day period before seeking admittance to the United States. As of May 23, 2020, Brazil had 310,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world. Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country. These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil.

After updating the reports on Sunday, Brazil has 363,211 confirmed cases, propelling it to the second-highest number of cases in the world after the United States. The Brazilian death toll is just over 20,000.

Trump’s order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. It follows previous travel restrictions issued regarding China in late January and most of Europe in March.

