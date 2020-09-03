President Donald Trump dismissively addressed the roiling questions about his physical health that arose this week, related to mysterious visit he paid to Walter Reed hospital with his White House doctor last November.

A new book by New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt renewed interest in Trump’s short-notice hospital visit, which was marked by emergency protocols and Vice President Mike Pence being placed “on standby” because of the potential seriousness of the moment. Pence said on Tuesday that he didn’t recall that specific notification related to Trump’s visit.

“No, but the new one is — I went for a physical. At the doctor said to me, would you like to go?” Trump said, backing into address the questions about his short-notice health check-up. “He said, would you like to go over and do a physical? You have some time. I had some time, some deal, it was China. I decided not to see China because they didn’t like the way they were doing business, okay? Does that make sense? The doctor — highly respected, [White House physician] Sean Conley. ‘Sir, would you like to go over and do your physical, or piece of it, or whatever it was.’ I said, I don’t know. If you do it, we don’t have to — okay, let’s go. We went.”

“We get to the hospital, I get out. I was probably there for an hour and a half, two hours,” Trump said, before effectively condemning his own Tweet from Tuesday, which mentioned “mini-strokes” even though the Times report did not, nor did CNN until he tweeted about it.

Mike Pence was never put on standby, & there were no mini-strokes. This is just more Fake News by @CNN, a phony story. The reason for the visit to Walter Reed, together with the full press pool, was to complete my yearly physical. Short visit, then returned (with press) to W.H… https://t.co/GUVdbJRvqD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

“Then yesterday, I read that I had strokes. CNN, fake news, CNN. Right there. No, it’s true. ‘Mini-strokes’ they called them,” Trump said. “I don’t know what a mini-stroke is, but it’s not good. It could be a day and I’ll admit it, it’s happened so it was right. It’s never going to happen. They’re not looking at that. You know what happens, nothing happens.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]