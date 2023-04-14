Trump Jr. Calls For an End to Bud Light Boycott and Calls Out The Right For ‘Shooting First and Aiming Second’

Donald Trump Jr. called for an end to the Budweiser and Anheuser-Busch boycott that stemmed from the partnership between Bud Light and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The backlash has spanned several weeks after Mulvaney posted to her TikTok account — with over 10.8 million followers — a partnership video with Bud Light. The video prompted many right-wing customers and conservatives to call for a boycott of the brand. Stars like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt publicly condemned the brand, with Rock even taking a gun to several boxes of the beer.

On the Thursday edition of Triggered with Donald Trump Jr on Rumble, Trump Jr. addressed the situation and said conservatives had “the tendency of — shooting first and aiming second.”

Trump Jr. explained the situation and cited a report from The Daily Wire that alleged senior-level executives at the company were unaware of the partnership with Mulvaney.

Trump Jr. said he had his own staff research Anheuser-Busch. “We looked into the political giving and lobbying history of Anheuser-Busch. And guess what? They actually support Republicans.”

“Last cycle their employees and their PAC gave about 60% to Republicans and 40% to Democrats. That’s literally almost unheard of in corporate America, where it’s really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there’s a consequence to actually being a conservative. So 60 / 40 to the conservative side is kind of a big deal,” Trump Jr. explained.

He also highlighted that the company supported Kevin McCarthy’s bid to take back the House and J.D. Vance’s senatorial campaign in Ohio. Trump also made a point to call Vance “the most lit person in the United States Senate.”

“On the lobbying front, we looked into the bills that Anheuser-Busch was working on. You know what they’re focused on, guys? They’ve focused on taxes and trade things that actually impact their business. They haven’t done any lobbying for like the random pet issues of the day and the nonsense and the BLM crap — I didn’t find that — they focused on the things that affect their job,” he added.

Trump Jr. noted that these stances make them an unusual brand in America right now.

“So here’s the deal, Anheuser-Busch, totally shit the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American and iconic company for something like this,” Trump Jr. said.

“But like when I actually look into it, I’m not gonna blame the whole company for the inaction or the stupidity of someone in a marketing campaign that got woke as hell. The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates,” he added.

Trump Jr said as much as he loves “going after people when they screw up,” conservatives have a tendency to jump the gun.

“I think sometimes we do have the tendency of like shooting first and aiming second, not looking into the details… I get that guys. It’s easy. I’ve complained about that on this show before, which is when we do the, ‘Hey, we got you’ and you know — Wuhan lab leak theory, COVID vaccines, whatever, it’s like two years later we’re proven, right? And we dunk on them online, but they still won. This is like the opposite of that. This is one like we’re dunking on them now, but when you actually look into it, they’d be one of the more conservative-leaning companies in America,” he argued.

“So they’ve been put on notice. I’m leaving them alone. I think you should probably do the same — if they do it again — they’ve been warned,” he concluded.

Watch above via Triggered with Donald Trump Jr. on Rumble.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com