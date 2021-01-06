Trump Jr. Condemns Violent Uprising in Nation’s Capitol: ‘Wrong and Not Who We Are’

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter to condemn a violent uprising in the nation’s Capitol.

“This is wrong and not who we are,” Trump Jr. wrote in the Wednesday missive. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

The comments came as protesters breached the United States Capitol, prompting Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress to evacuate.

Members of the Capitol’s security personnel were engaged in an armed standoff with protesters inside the building as of Wednesday afternoon, and at least one woman was in critical condition after being shot inside the Capitol.

