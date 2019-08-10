Trump Lashes Out at Maggie Haberman Over ‘Debacle’ Reporting on Mass Shooting Hospital Visit

President Donald Trump attacked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman‘s reporting on Trump’s trip to visit victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which Haberman says were viewed as a “debacle” by some in Trump’s White House.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted “Maggie Haberman of the Failing @nytimes reported that I was annoyed by the lack of cameras inside the hospitals in Dayton & El Paso, when in fact I was the one who stated, very strongly, that I didn’t want the Fake News inside & told my people NOT to let them in. Fake reporting!”

But several reports on the visits say that, according to sources, Trump was incensed after the fact, wished there had been news cameras along for the trip, and ordered the White House to release its own photos and video of the visit. Haberman herself reported that the White House did not allow reporters to accompany Trump on the visits.

The White House did, in fact release photos and videos of the visit.

